Kurt Angle Commemorates Anniversary of John Cena’s WWE Debut

Kurt Angle looked back on John Cena’s famous debut against him on its 19th anniversary on Sunday. Today marks the anniversary of Cena coming out on Smackdown to confront Angle, who had issued an open challenge, and said that he had “Ruthless Aggression” before slapping the Olympian and having a match with him. Angle took to Twitter to share a clip of the moment, as you can see below.

Angle wrote:

“19 years ago today: Who the hell are you? ‘I’m John Cena,’ I knew the day @johncena stepped foot in my ring for the very first time that he was going to be a huge star. #itstrue #ruthlessaggression”