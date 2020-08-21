wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle Commemorates MilkOMania Anniversary, Kofi Kingston Cricket Wireless Ad
– Today marks the 19th anniversary of Kurt Angle’s MilkOMania moment, and the WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to commemorate it. You can see his post below:
19 years ago today, “MilkOMania” ran wild on Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Alliance, when I drove a milk truck into the Monday Night Raw set in Sacramento. One of my favorite moments as a WWE Superstar. #itstrue #milkomania #alliance #wwe #wcw pic.twitter.com/hccaISpR8m
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 20, 2020
– WWE shared a video of Kofi Kingston promoting Cricket Wireless:
ICYMI: @TrueKofi goes OFF in @CricketNation’s latest #SummerSlam series, Unlimited Trash Talk & Text!
And we hear that @WWESheamus, @MikeTheMiz, and @MsCharlotteWWE might have some things to say this week, too. 👀 pic.twitter.com/t5SZmBTQny
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2020
