WWE News: Kurt Angle Commemorates MilkOMania Anniversary, Kofi Kingston Cricket Wireless Ad

– Today marks the 19th anniversary of Kurt Angle’s MilkOMania moment, and the WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to commemorate it. You can see his post below:

19 years ago today, “MilkOMania” ran wild on Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Alliance, when I drove a milk truck into the Monday Night Raw set in Sacramento. One of my favorite moments as a WWE Superstar. #itstrue #milkomania #alliance #wwe #wcw pic.twitter.com/hccaISpR8m — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 20, 2020

– WWE shared a video of Kofi Kingston promoting Cricket Wireless: