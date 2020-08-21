wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle Commemorates MilkOMania Anniversary, Kofi Kingston Cricket Wireless Ad

August 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle WWE 2000

– Today marks the 19th anniversary of Kurt Angle’s MilkOMania moment, and the WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to commemorate it. You can see his post below:

– WWE shared a video of Kofi Kingston promoting Cricket Wireless:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, Kurt Angle, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading