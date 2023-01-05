Kurt Angle Comments On Possible Appearances At RAW 30th Anniversary and Wrestlemania 39

In an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show (via Fightful), Kurt Angle spoke about the possibility of appearing at the RAW 30th Anniversary this month. He also noted that he pitched an idea to WWE for a Wrestlemania 39 appearance.

He said: “I know they’re having a Raw 30th anniversary at the end of January here. They are thinking about bringing some WWE legends back for that. I know I was in the conversation, not saying I’m going to be there, but it’s possible. Nothing about WrestleMania. I did pitch an idea to them about it, and I can’t really tell you right now, but most likely, they’re not going to use it. There’s always a chance they could. So right now, no, no, nothing at WrestleMania. Hopefully, it’ll happen. I’m going to be there anyway. They might as well use me.”