Kurt Angle Comments on Suspending Ronda Rousey, Rousey Apologizes

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey attacked Alexa Bliss and then Kurt Angle in a fit of rage. This attack led to Kurt Angle suspending Rousey for 30-days. Angle posted the following on Twitter…

Unfortunately Ronda crossed the line tonight. If Ronda can’t take a few verbal “shots”, then she needs to reconsider her career in Sports entertainment. This is NOT some fight club. This is WWE. I regret suspending her from Raw for 30 days… but My hope is she’ll learn from it. https://t.co/VdI2foZzDu — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 19, 2018

– Rousey posted the following on Instagram apologizing for her attack, but also added that she was planning her revenge…