wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Comments on Suspending Ronda Rousey, Rousey Apologizes
– On last night’s WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey attacked Alexa Bliss and then Kurt Angle in a fit of rage. This attack led to Kurt Angle suspending Rousey for 30-days. Angle posted the following on Twitter…
Unfortunately Ronda crossed the line tonight. If Ronda can’t take a few verbal “shots”, then she needs to reconsider her career in Sports entertainment. This is NOT some fight club. This is WWE. I regret suspending her from Raw for 30 days… but My hope is she’ll learn from it. https://t.co/VdI2foZzDu
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 19, 2018
– Rousey posted the following on Instagram apologizing for her attack, but also added that she was planning her revenge…
@therealkurtangle I sincerely apologize for my behavior tonight…. Though you were the first to put hands on me, I shouldn’t have let my temper get the best of me….Despite the fact I was cheated, provoked, and disrespected by Alexa… i shouldn’t have been willing to go through you to get to her. I’ll gladly serve my suspension … but Alexa, know that every moment you don’t see me i am thinking of you and preparing for your comeuppance. So you in 30 days #LittleMissBish