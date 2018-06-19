Quantcast

 

Kurt Angle Comments on Suspending Ronda Rousey, Rousey Apologizes

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kurt Angle Ronda Rousey Raw 61818

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Ronda Rousey attacked Alexa Bliss and then Kurt Angle in a fit of rage. This attack led to Kurt Angle suspending Rousey for 30-days. Angle posted the following on Twitter…

– Rousey posted the following on Instagram apologizing for her attack, but also added that she was planning her revenge…

