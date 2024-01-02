Kurt Angle Confirms His WWE Status

While appearing at Steel City Comic Con (per Fightful), WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was asked if he might do another promo with WWE should he return to television.

Angle has not wrestled since his retirement match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin and has made sporadic appearances including last year for the company since then.

Angle said, “Yeah, I’ll talk all day and night, but I’m not going to wrestle. I’m 55 going on 80. WWE has utilized me. Last year, I did a segment in Pittsburgh where I had the milk truck in the arena and I sprayed down Chad Gable and Otis with milk. That was a remake of what I did against Steve Austin in 2001. They also had a birthday celebration for me. I do certain events with them. I’m still signed with them, I have a contract with WWE. I’m sure they’re going to possibly use me for something at WrestleMania or Royal Rumble or something. They always come up with something. I’ll eventually do something crazy with WWE and I’m sure I will in the future.”