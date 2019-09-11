WWE News: Kurt Angle Congratulates Chad Gable, Video of Undertaker’s SmackDown Appearance, Smackdown Dark Match

– Kurt Angle took to Twitter to congratulate Chad Gable in making it to the King of the Ring finals. Angle posted to praise Gable for his performance and predicted he would win the finals, which take place on Raw next week:

@WWEGable with the ankle lock. My boy is in the King of the Ring finals!!!! So proud of you my friend. You’re gonna win it all. #itstrue #Olympians #KOTR2019 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 11, 2019

To me, @WWEGable was never an underdog. I knew early on how great he is, and was. He’s now getting the opportunity to prove how f’ing great he truly is. They say he’s the next Kurt Angle. He is not!!!! He’s Chad Gable, and he’s gonna win King of the Ring!!!! #itstrue #KOTR2019 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) September 4, 2019

– Wrestling Inc reports that Ali beat Buddy Murphy in the dark match before Smackdown.

– WWE shared video of Undertaker’s appearance on Smackdown. The Dead Man opened the show talking about Madison Square Garden’s importance and was interrupted by Sami Zayn, who ended up taking a chokeslam for his troubles: