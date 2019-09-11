wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle Congratulates Chad Gable, Video of Undertaker’s SmackDown Appearance, Smackdown Dark Match

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kurt Angle took to Twitter to congratulate Chad Gable in making it to the King of the Ring finals. Angle posted to praise Gable for his performance and predicted he would win the finals, which take place on Raw next week:

Wrestling Inc reports that Ali beat Buddy Murphy in the dark match before Smackdown.

– WWE shared video of Undertaker’s appearance on Smackdown. The Dead Man opened the show talking about Madison Square Garden’s importance and was interrupted by Sami Zayn, who ended up taking a chokeslam for his troubles:

