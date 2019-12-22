Kurt Angle Congratulates Jason Jordan on First Child

– As noted, WWE’s Jason Jordan announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child, a daughter, next year. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Jordan’s onscreen “dad,” congratulated his “first one” on the news, which you can see below.

Kurt Angle also suggested that the baby girl be named after him with Kurtina. He wrote, “Congrats to my 1st son @JasonJordanJJ on the great news that he and his wife are having a baby girl. No offense, but I hope she looks like her mom, and not like us. ?? Are you going to name her after me? Kurtina? Just a suggestion. Regardless,”m proud to be an expecting grandpa.”