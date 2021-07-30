Kurt Angle Reveals More Details On Reason For Turning Down Offers From AEW & Impact

As previously reported, Kurt Angle said in a recent interview with Fightful that he turned down offers from AEW and Impact following his retirement from wrestling. Fightful has released the full interview with Angle, where he discussed more specifics on his decision. Here’s what he had to say:

Kurt Angle on receiving offers from AEW and Impact following his retirement: “I had AEW, TNA, they’ve offered. But, I can’t do it. I wish I could. My body’s too banged up. I’m fifty-two years old. Just trying to live my life now and trying to live it in less pain. I’m in a lot of pain right now. I’m suffering from the career I’ve had, but I don’t regret it. AEW I think was a seven match deal. TNA I think they were just gonna do one match. But I just felt my final match is in WWE. I knew that I lost the step. I wasn’t the same as I was in my prime. I didn’t like the person I was, the performer I was. So, if I can’t perform at the level that I was in my prime, I’m not gonna do it any more. That’s why I turned down the offers from AEW and TNA.”

On potentially returning to wrestling as a manager: “I’ve had offers for that, too. But, I’ve been kind of sitting idle right now. Working on my supplement company, Physically Fit Nutrition. We have the chicken snacks and the snack smart crispy protein bits. I also do the podcast and I’m actually taking acting classes right now. So, I want to pursue some movies. See how I do in that field. But, eventually I’ll probably go back to pro wrestling and do some appearances.”