Kurt Angle Explains Why He Didn’t Like WWE Alternating Raw & Smackdown PPVs

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the WWE Judgment Day pay-per-view event in 2005, where he worked with John Cena for the WWE Title and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE alternating monthly Raw and SmackDown PPVs: :They do a Raw pay-per-view one month, then SmackDown the following month. Yeah, it does ruin your momentum because you’re used to having a pay-per-view every month, and now you’re getting every other month. Yeah. So it’s a little more difficult. I mean, it’s easier as far as you’re not working as much, but you’re also not making as much money.”

On whether John Cena was ready to be WWE Champion in 2005: “Yeah, he was ready. He was ready when he started. He was a little green, You know, he had to have a few touch-ups, Yeah, but other than that, I mean, the kid was prepared. He was prepared before he even got here. I mean, the stuff that he was able to do in the company, especially with merchandising, he came in fully prepared, man. He acted and really played it out like a main eventer. He really did.”

On working with Cena coming out of WrestleMania 21: “He did. He cared. I thought so and the only reason why I kind of had my doubts was we worked so much before that. I actually built John up. You know, his career when he began it was a lot with me, a lot of matches and we were going back and forth winning back and forth, and you know it was great for both of us, you know because John grew into a main eventer. And when he started growing to the main eventer, it gave me more value too.”

