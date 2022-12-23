Kurt Angle Shares His Disappointments From His Time With TNA

Kurt Angle referenced some of his regrets on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, focusing on some things he wished he’d done differently during his stint with TNA (per Wrestling Inc). He also spoke about how he viewed his role for the company and his disappointment that he wasn’t able to realize the full extent of the promotion’s potential. You can read a highlight from Angle and listen to the full episode for more details below.

On what he would change about his history with TNA: “I wish that I would have been able to help the company more. I wish that I could have made the company bigger. I did everything I could. Some actions that I took didn’t necessarily help the company. It did hurt the company, like my DUIs and stuff like that, but I always wanted to better the company. That’s what my role was in the company. Whether it was wrestling or PR or whatever it was or money, trying to get more money for the company, I’ve always been into making sure that TNA could be the biggest and best company possible.”