Kurt Angle Discusses Offers AEW Made For Ring Return

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was recently interviewed by NBC Sports’ “Ten Count” during which he revealed AEW wanted to sign him to wrestle. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On AEW wanting to sign him: “[AEW] actually wanted me to wrestle, in particular. “Tony Khan gave me a call and wanted me to wrestle. They offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can’t do it anymore. I wish I could but it’s just not possible. They did offer me two different times, and they did want me to do an on-camera personality as well or a non-wrestling role. I actually turned that down as well.”

On wanting to have special matches: “They wanted me to have big, special matches. They gave me a contract for 10 matches. They didn’t say how long it would be, so it might not have been for a year, it might have been for three years and I would have wrestled three matches a year.”

Angle last competed inside the ring at WrestleMania 35, losing against Baron Corbin. He has since had two knee replacements and is currently rehabbing at home.