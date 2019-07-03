Kurt Angle Discusses His Producer Role in WWE, Helping Talent Put Matches Together

– On a recent Busted Open Radio, Kurt Angle opened up about his current role as a producer in WWE. Angle has been working backstage in the company since retiring in the ring at WrestleMania 35, and the Hall of Famer discussed what his role entails and how he goes about helping talent with their matches.

You can see some highlights from the discussion below:

On his role in the company: “Well, I’m producing. I’m behind the scenes. I just started last month and then all of a sudden I got pneumonia, and then I went to Bulgaria so I’ve been to work one week out of the past six weeks. I’ll be heading to work this week, but yeah I’m slowly settling into the producer role, or agent. Whatever you want to call it. It’s kind of cool. I never thought I’d like it, I always thought I’d just step away from the business and retire. But I actually like helping guys out. And it’s also giving me a better understanding of the business. You know, there’s a lot more to it than what we do, going out and doing our thing in the ring. You really have to be creative, and really come up with [ideas].”

On Bully Ray having potential as a producer: “And Bully, I’ve talked to him about this a million times. I think Bully would be the best producer in the company. But obviously he doesn’t want to be a producer right now, he wants to wrestle. But I’m learning week to week and it’s, you know, it’s a lot of fun. I never thought I’d enjoy it, but I do.”

On using his own knowledge to help others with their matches: “I always took pride in structuring my matches and laying them out there, and having good matches. I can still do it now, it just won’t be me in the ring. But it is pretty cool, I’m not gonna lie. I really enjoyed working, I’ve actually worked with Roman Reigns already, and worked with Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz. So it’s pretty cool. You know, we respect each other and we’ve kind of helped each other put stuff together, but I kind of let — I want to see talent be in charge. Let them find their way through the match that they need, and I’m there to help them. I don’t want to overtake anyone’s match and say ‘No, you’re doing this.’ I’m saying, ‘Here, put it together. If you need some ideas, come to me. I’ll be listening, and we’ll work together to make it the best match possible.’ I’d rather that way, because that’s how the producers were with me. They allowed me to do what I wanted to do and use my own creativity, and then they would add in some of the stuff near the end of the day before the show started.”

