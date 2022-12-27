– Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed his negotiations with Tony Khan for AEW and why he won’t be appearing there anytime soon. Angle said while Tony Khan is a big fan of his and there is mutual admiration there, he is happy ith his current relationship with WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kurt Angle on if he would work with AEW: “I talked to Tony a couple of times. I dabbled and threw some numbers at him that were astronomical, just to see if he would bite.”

On his current relationship with WWE: “I have such a solid relationship with the WWE. I have a nostalgia contract with them. I do a lot of programming on TV with WWE. So, I don’t think it’s going to happen, unfortunately.”

Angle on what his career might’ve been if he stayed in WWE in 2006: “But a little small part of me says I wish I would have stayed. I can’t imagine what my career would have been like if I were to continue to offer another 11 years in the WWE. So, you know, I’m just happy to be where I am right now.”