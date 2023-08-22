wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Documentary Set For September 2nd Premiere On Peacock

August 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle Documentary Image Credit: Peacock

Peacock is set to premiere a documentary on Kurt Angle early next month. WWE aired the trailer for Angle on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Angle revealed back in July of last year that WWE had bought the rights to the new documentary, which was separately produced outside of the company, and that it would air on Peacock in 2023.

The trailer for the documentary has yet to be released online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Peacock, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading