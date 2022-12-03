Kurt Angle Says He Doesn’t Expect To Do One More Match, Though Tag Match Is Possible

Kurt Angle doesn’t see himself returning to the ring, though he says a tag team match remains a possibility. Angle recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview and talked about why he doesn’t plan on wrestling again, and why it would be a tag match if he did. You can see the highlights below:

On one more possible match: “I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed.”

On being open to a tag team match: “It’s hard to say this right now because I’m basically telling the fans, ‘Hey, I can’t really wrestle anymore but watch me in my next match!’ But I’m just telling the truth. I’m an honest person, and I’m just saying I’m not like I used to be and never will be. But you know what, maybe down the road, I might do a tag match.”