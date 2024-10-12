wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Recalls Drug Abuse In WWE When He Arrived
Kurt Angle recently reflected on how bad drug abuse was in WWE back when he first arrived there. Angle has of course had his own struggles with drug abuse, and he spoke in an interview with WFAN about how common a thing that was during his early days in WWE. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On wrestlers providing each other with substances when he arrived in WWE: “When I got there, they had a drug program and nobody talked about it, everybody kept it hush… It wasn’t like announced in the locker room, it was more of like a ‘hidden pleasure’ if you want to call it that.”
On things having changed since then: “The way the WWE takes care of the guys today is incredible, and they just make sure these guys don’t falter, and they don’t.”
