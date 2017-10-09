Kurt Angle is Excited About The Shield Reunion, Hopes For One Last Match

– Kurt Angle recently did a Facebook Q&A (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

* If he’s excited about The Shield returning: “Who isn’t?!?! I wish Team Angle could go a round with the Shield.”

* Who would be his pick be for the female inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018? : “Right now? Trish Stratus. If she’s not already, Mickie James will be a shoo-in once she hangs it up. I hope not too soon though!”

* Who deserves to be on top: “On Raw- Cena. Roman. Rollins. Finn. Sheamus. Cesaro. Wyatt. Brock. Braun. Hardys. Miz. Jason Jordan. (You see how I threw Jason in there? Lol.)”

* If there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE: “Anything is possible. I think so.”

* If he will wrestle one more match: “Gosh I hope so! Stay tuned.”