Kurt Angle Explains Why Brock Lesnar Is Such a Special Talent

– During a recent interview with True Geordie, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed former onscreen rival Brock Lesnar and why Lesnar is such a special talent. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Angle on why Brock Lesnar was special: “Brock was special because not only was he a great amateur wrestler, but this guy was the most powerful, quickest person I’ve ever met for his size … strongest, smartest, just overall best wrestler I’ve ever seen. It didn’t matter where Brock went, he was gonna succeed no matter what. It didn’t matter what sport you put him in — basketball, you put him in football, you put him in soccer, doesn’t matter. He’s going to excel, he’s going to be at the top, he’s going to be the best at whatever he does. That’s how good Brock Lesnar is.”

Kurt Angle on Brock Lesnar losing to Frank Mir in his UFC debut: “I saw his first fight when he tapped out to Frank Mir and I knew right then, the way he manhandled Frank Mir, he just didn’t have the knowledge. Frank got him with a leg lock … ankle lock, a foot lock, and you know Brock didn’t understand how he was able to do that.”

On Lesnar rebounding from the loss: “Brock didn’t really know how to defend that. Once he did, he was good to go. I knew right then, I was like, ‘Wow, he manhandled Frank Mir, this guy’s going to be a force to be reckoned with,’ and he was. I mean, he won the next fight, he won the UFC title and then he defended it I think for three or four fights before he lost it.”