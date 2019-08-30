Kurt Angle Thinks WWE’s Current Training Program Is More Effective Than His Was

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently answered some fan questions on his Facebook page. Angle discussed his training for WWE back in 1999 compared to what it’s like today and more. Below are some highlights for this week.

Kurt Angle on who trained him for pro wrestling: “I had Dory Funk and Tom Prichard. This was back in 1999 when WWE didn’t have a minor league training facility like NXT. It worked well for me though. I trained for 1 week a month. The program WWE has today is more effective, the athletes train every single day.”

Angle on his favorite match he watched as a spectator: “I really enjoyed Hart vs Michaels Iron Man Match. They were able to keep everybody in suspense without 1 pinball in the 60 minutes. That’s tough to do.”

Angle on if it’s more tiring to keep up with a prime Rey Mysterio or slamming someone like Big Show: “They’re both equally as difficult. But, I enjoyed wrestling Rey. It was a challenge for me because I had no experience with high flyers. I adapted pretty quickly though.”