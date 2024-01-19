wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Names His Favorite Stars To Work With In TNA
Kurt Angle recently weighed in on his time in TNA, naming his favorite stars to work with in the company. Angle did a Q&A for AdFreeShows and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
On his favorite match in TNA: “It’s hard for me to pinpoint one, but almost every match I had with AJ Styles, to be honest with you. Him and Samoa Joe were my two favorites to work with and every match I had with both of them was priceless. I would say probably with AJ, it would be our Last Man Standing Match [at TNA Hard Justice 2008]. I think that’s my favorite match with AJ and that wasn’t as much of a wrestling match as we had with other matches.”
On working with Styles: “AJ is such a great talent. It’s so easy working with him because he just kind of flies around and you catch him. He just makes the matches exciting. Reminds me a lot of a bigger Rey Mysterio. AJ can work a heavyweight style. He can also work Lucha Libre style. He is the most well-versed wrestler I’ve ever been in the ring with.”