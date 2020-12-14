Kurt Angle’s Feud With Santa Claus Continues In New Video

It seems Kurt Angle really turns into a Scrooge this time of the year. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a new video online in which he confronts Santa and teases a fight with him, only to get hit over the head by the sack of toys.

This is not over yet SANTA. Saint Olympic might just come out of retirement for you! #itstrue pic.twitter.com/ePYsAbocvQ — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 14, 2020

Of course, this isn’t Angle’s only meeting with Father Christmas. At WWF Armageddon 2004, Angle made St. Nick tap out to the ankle lock in under a minute. Angle later had an altercation with Santa in Impact Wrestling as well.