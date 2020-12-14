wrestling / News

Kurt Angle’s Feud With Santa Claus Continues In New Video

December 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It seems Kurt Angle really turns into a Scrooge this time of the year. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a new video online in which he confronts Santa and teases a fight with him, only to get hit over the head by the sack of toys.

Of course, this isn’t Angle’s only meeting with Father Christmas. At WWF Armageddon 2004, Angle made St. Nick tap out to the ankle lock in under a minute. Angle later had an altercation with Santa in Impact Wrestling as well.

