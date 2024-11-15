Kurt Angle Filmed Commercial For NFL Game With Kyle Brandt, Will Air This Weekend

In an interview with The Takedown (via Fightful), Kurt Angle revealed that he filmed an NFL commercial with Kyle Brandt that will air this weekend on CBS. It is for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game that happens on Sunday at 1 PM ET.

Angle said: “A lot of people ask me if I’m gonna wrestle Cena for his retirement tour [laughs]. No, no, listen, my body, I have knee replacements, I had five neck surgeries, I had my back surgery last year. I have to have shoulder replacements. I am in no condition to be getting in the ring and wrestling. Don’t get me wrong, I do some stuff, I’m actually doing a commercial for CBS tomorrow for the Steelers vs. Ravens game. Yeah, I’m gonna dress up in a Steelers singlet and Kyle Brandt is gonna dress up in a Ravens singlet and we’re gonna go at it. We’re gonna do this for a pre-game commercial for the Steelers/Ravens game on Sunday. I’m looking forward to that, I can do that stuff. I will do my own stunts, that’s about all I can do. I don’t think I can get in the ring. I can probably get in the ring and wrestle, but I don’t want to take the chance of getting injured.“