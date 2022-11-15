wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Films With Mick Foley For WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures
November 14, 2022 | Posted by
Kurt Angle revealed that he filmed with Mick Foley for an upcoming episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. Angle posted to his Twitter account to note that he filmed with Foley for the episode, writing:
“I’m with the great Mick Foley shooting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures today. Got the little cowboy hat and badges out for the shoot. So much fun!! Memories and moments!! #itstrue”
No word on what the “treasure” will be for the episode, nor when it will air.
