wrestling / News
Kurt Angle On His Final WWE Run: “Fans Could Tell I Was Not The Same Wrestler”
April 17, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Wrestling Life Online (via Wrestling Inc), Kurt Angle spoke about the problems with his final run in WWE and how he wasn’t the same wrestler as when he left.
He said: “When WWE brought me back after I spent 11 years in TNA, they had a different plan for me than I did. They wanted to induct me into the Hall of Fame first. And I was like, ‘Vince, the Hall of Fame should be last, when I retire.’ He said, ‘Well, we want to induct you into the Hall of Fame and get a feel for you, make sure you’re doing okay.’ When you get away from it at the age I was… fans could tell that I was not the same wrestler. I looked older, I wrestled like I was older, I felt like I was looking like an old man. And I didn’t like what I saw.“
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Injured Shoulder for Rhea Ripley, Relinquishing Title
- Kevin Nash Says Will Ospreay’s Comments on Triple H Prove He’s Not Smart to the Business
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Idea To Use OJ Simpson For WrestleMania 12, Bringing Roddy Piper In
- New QR Code Revealed During WWE Raw, Leads To Cryptic Video