Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character, Early WWE Title Win

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle recently talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon and how he got fined $8,000 for breaking character in a backstage segment. Angle appeared on Notsam Wrestling and you can see a couple of highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On getting fined for breaking character: “Vince said, ‘Hey, we’re going to do these pre-tapes, but last week was a disaster because you guys kept breaking characters. You guys kept laughing. So, this week, if you break character, you get fined $2,000.’ So, I got fined $8,000 because I broke character four different times. I started getting serious. I was like, ‘I can’t do that anymore, I’m going to lose all my money.’ So, I wouldn’t break character anymore, I don’t know how I was able to do it.”

On winning the World Title quickly upon his debut: “The reason why Vince [McMahon] went with me to win the world championship is because when I was at SummerSlam, I had a triple threat with The Rock and Triple H, and I got a concussion during that match. I got wheeled away, but I came back and I finished it, and Vince was like ‘this guy’s reliable, I’m going to put the title on him.’ So it was like, thank you Kurt for doing what you did.”

