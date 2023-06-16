Kurt Angle & Frankie Kazarian On TNA Hall of Fame’s Importance, Sting’s Induction

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Angle reflected on Sting’s TNA Hall of Fame induction and more. Angle had Frankie Kazarian as a guest and they watched their tag team match at TNA Wrestling Slammiversary 2012. You can check out some highlights below:

Sting’s Hall of Fame induction

Angle: “He was the most established. He was the most popular. He was the longest-running wrestler at that particular time. He was the leader. I honestly believe that Sting deserved to be the very first inductee of the TNA Hall of Fame.”

Kaz: “I mean he’s, you know, he should be in any Hall of Fame. He’s one of the guys like yourself Kurt, that is synonymous with the name pro wrestling. And especially at the time when TNA was going to create a Hall of Fame, he was a box office marquee guy and absolutely he had my vote.”

On TNA’s Hall of Fame

Angle: “What’s crazy is they don’t necessarily induct people that are retired, and I like that as well. I’m not saying that you have to be retired to be in the Hall of Fame. You don’t. I did in WWE. I got inducted in the Hall of Fame before I retired. But I think it’s — you know TNA, such a young company. And I’m glad they started a Hall of Fame at a younger age so that they could induct more athletes and make it a more historical company.”

Kaz: “Yeah, I agree. And there are guys that you know will never get their recognition in the WWE Hall of Fame. Guys that have done great work. So it’s good, and now that TNA has been established for a while, it’s cool. It’s something people look forward to wondering who’s going to be the next guy.”

Kazarian on Eric Bischof: “At this point, we were collaborating a lot with Eric Bischoff. Eric Bischoff is a huge part of why [Christopher Daniels] and I are successful and were successful as the team we were getting. We were able to talk, which people didn’t realize we could do. We were able to like to do vignettes, show a funny side, a mean side. We were firing on all cylinders. He did nothing but great things for us.”

