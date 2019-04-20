Kurt Angle on Wanting a Coach or Managerial Role Down the Line, Says He Will Miss the ‘You Suck’ Chants

– Kurt Angle recently took part in another fan Q&A session on his Facebook page. Below are some highlights.

Kurt Angle on not saving any of his titles he’s won over the year: “Unfortunately, I didn’t save any. I gave them either to charity or to Hall of Fames to display for fans. My wife disagrees with me, but I’ve never kept a shrine of my accomplishments because I don’t need a title to remind me of how good I was. Although, I wish I kept some of the apparel that I gave away, for my kids.”

Kurt Angle on what NXT call-ups stand out to him: “I’m really starting to like Aleister Black and Ricochet, but not as a tag team. They’re good together, but I think they will shine more as singles wrestlers. There are talents that have yet to be used—like Apollo, Gable, and Roode. It’s a good time to watch new stars come out of the woodwork.”

Angle on his post-wrestling roles: “I would like to teach the sports entertainers anything that I can to help them improve. It will be fun and challenging. I may end up with a managerial role on TV down the line. It would be fun managing the talent.”

Kurt Angle on what he will miss the most about WWE: “The fans. The “you suck” chants. The matches where I knew I created something very special. The business is addictive. You want to do it forever but you can’t.”