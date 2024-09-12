wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Set To Make GCW Debut In November

September 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle GCW Dream On Image Credit: GCW

Kurt Angle will make his first appearance for GCW at Dream On in November. GCW announced on Wednesday that the WWE Hall of Famer will make his debut at the November 23rd show in East Rutheford, New Jersey.

Angle retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Kurt Angle, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading