wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Set To Make GCW Debut In November
September 11, 2024 | Posted by
Kurt Angle will make his first appearance for GCW at Dream On in November. GCW announced on Wednesday that the WWE Hall of Famer will make his debut at the November 23rd show in East Rutheford, New Jersey.
Angle retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.
*AMERICAN DREAM UPDATE*
GCW comes to The American Dream Mall on Saturday, November 23rd!
Just Signed:
WWE Hall of Famer KURT ANGLE comes to GCW for the first time on 11/23 at #GCWDream!
Tickets go On Sale this Friday at 10AM:https://t.co/CMSP47XJPG
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/E67IwrC03s
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 12, 2024