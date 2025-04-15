Kurt Angle On Why He’s Glad WrestleMania Is Two Nights Now

Kurt Angle is happy that WrestleMania takes place over two nights now from a fan perspective. The Grandest Stage of Them All has been two nights for the past several years, and Angle expressed his appreciation of the matter in an interview with Casino.org. You can see highlights below:

On CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins: “That’s going to be a great match, potentially the best match of the night, maybe even better than Rhodes v Cena. I think Roman Reigns will get the job done, but I expect it to be one of the matches of WrestleMania.”

On the show taking place over two nights: “As for WrestleMania’s set up, it used to be really tough to get it all done in one night. I’m glad they changed it to two nights. It’s more money for the company, and even though I know the fans love it, it’s asking a lot with seven hours in one sitting for the fans. It’s much more tolerable for the fans to watch in a 3.5 hour sitting. Doing it in a seven-hour stint, that’s a lot. When I wrestled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19, don’t get me the wrong, the fans were great, but they were tired by the time we made the ring! They weren’t as excited as they perhaps should have been, it was like ‘and here’s the next one!’ Overall, I think the WWE made the right call splitting it into two nights.”