Kurt Angle Said He Got Offers From AEW and Impact Following Retirement

Kurt Angle says that he received offers to join both AEW and Impact in a new interview. Fightful Select reports that during an upcoming interview with them, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he received an offer directly from AEW for a “run” after he retired and was flattered, but didn’t consider it because he was too physically beat up to compete at the level he used to.

Angle also said that Impact contacted him about coming in for a “one shot deal” and that while he has a soft spot for the company, he never seriously considered it. Fightful noted that they have not confirmed the offers directly with AEW or Impact.

Angle retired following his match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 and worked for the company after as a producer. He was in April of 2020 as part of the company’s pandemic budget cuts.