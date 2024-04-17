Kurt Angle Is Grateful for the Praise from AEW’s Kenny Omega

– In an interview with Wrestling Life Online, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reacted to some recent praise by former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kurt Angle on Omega: “The one guy that’s turning my head right now, and he continues to do it, is Kenny Omega. Him and Bryan Danielson, those two, I really think they’re the best today.”

Angle on Omega calling him the greatest of all time: “I’m very grateful that Kenny Omega actually said that I was the greatest of all time and that when he needs to watch film of wrestlers, I’m the one he watches. It was like, ‘Wow,’ I feel the same way about him, you know, it’s a mutual respect, but I think both of us feel that would have had a five-star match if we were to wrestle.”