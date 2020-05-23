wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Announced as Referee for Riddle vs. Thatcher Cage Fight on NXT
– WWE.com has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will serve as the special guest referee for the upcoming Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher scheduled for next week’s episode of NXT. You can read the full announcement below:
Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher are stepping into the cage, and Kurt Angle will be joining them. The WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist will serve as special guest referee for The Original Bro’s Cage Fight against Thatcher this Wednesday night on NXT.
Thatcher debuted as Riddle’s partner in place of Pete Dunne, who was unable to appear to defend the NXT Tag Team Championship. Riddle & Thatcher seemed to catch lightning in a bottle, fending off The Undisputed ERA’s Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong to retain the titles.
But The Newly-Bros imploded in less than a month and lost the titles to Imperium, with Riddle’s easy-going demeanor apparently driving Thatcher mad. The Original Bro craftily rolled up Thatcher two weeks ago to win their first bout against each other, though the tension was far from settled.
Thatcher called for a match that could only be won by knockout or tap-out. Riddle one-upped him, proposing that they meet inside a cage. But what kind of a cage exactly does Riddle — who is familiar with fighting inside chain link as a former UFC welterweight — have in mind? And what sort of impact might Angle have?
Find out when it all goes down Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Angle also commented on the match via Twitter, which you can see below. As previously noted, Angle was one of the producers released by WWE last month.
BREAKING: @RealKurtAngle will serve as the special guest referee for @SuperKingofBros and Timothy Thatcher's #CageFight this Wednesday night on #WWENXT! https://t.co/RZoHaH9aDY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 23, 2020
I’m coming to WWE NXT next week. #itstrue https://t.co/P210UT7ZjX
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 23, 2020
