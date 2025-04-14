Kurt Angle Thinks GUNTHER Will Be WWE’s Next Breakthrough Star

In an interview with Casino.org, Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on the current WWE roster and said that GUNTHER was his choice to be the next breakthrough star. Here are highlights:

On who he would want to work with on the current WWE roster: “I would love to have worked with Roman Reigns. He’s proven himself to be one of the greatest of all time. They really pushed him hard when he first started in WWE, and I don’t think he was ready. The fans rebelled against him as a result, they didn’t want to cheer for him, because he was so overly promoted by the company. When they turned him into a heel, he really showed his true colours and what he could do. He became the top guy in the business, and rightfully so. He earned it. He’s incredibly talented and, at this point in his career, I don’t think there’s anyone better. I’d definitely go with Roman Reigns.”

On the playing a heel vs. a babyface: “Being a heel is definitely the most fun to play, and it comes with a little less pressure, too. When you start in the business, fans don’t know who you are. They’ll immediately boo you, even if you’re a babyface. That’s what happened to The Rock, that’s what happened to John Cena. I came into the business as a heel, and I got booed quite a bit. In the promos, I was degrading their cities or their towns, and it worked extremely well! It’s easier to be a heel, because you’re not meant to get accepted, so the boos just happen straight away. I found it much easier being a heel, probably because 95% of my career I was in that role. I played a babyface very few times in my career, but I did enjoy it. The fans were still chanting ‘you suck’ but in a respectful way. They’re the best fans in the world, and they just make moments like that make sense.”

On WWe’s next breakthrough star: “I’ve got my sights on Gunther; I love that kid. He has a lot of talent, and I think he’s going to be the next breakthrough star, where he’s main event 24/7. He’s a solid technician, a great heel and I think he’s going to be the one we’re going to see a lot more of in the years to come in this business.”