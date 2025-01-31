Kurt Angle Says He Had a Hard Time Returning To WWE In 2017

Kurt Angle says it wasn’t easy to get back to WWE in 2017 after his run in TNA. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about making his return to the company during his interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, noting that he decided it was time to go back because TNA couldn’t pay what he wanted but that his reputation made him an issue for WWE.

“I could be safe to say that the money was running out [in TNA] and I could see that, and I was making seven figures a year, so they were paying me handsomely,” Angle recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I figured if they wanted to keep me they would have to pay me another seven figures, and I didn’t think they were going to be able to do that, so that’s when I decided this might be the right time.”

He continued, “I tried to go back to WWE and Vince McMahon said ‘bad reputation,’ because I had four DUIs. That’s when I was making really horrible choices and I had four DUIs, so Vince had me sit and I waited for about a year and a half, two years before they brought me.”

Angle would make his return in 2017 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame, then was appointed the GM of Raw. He wouldn’t return to the ring until TLC 2017.