– The pro wrestling world has been buzzing since former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge) made his AEW debut last Sunday at WrestleDream. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has also weighed in on Edge’s recent AEW debut, noting he’s happy that Copeland has finally reunited with Christian Cage.

Angle wrote on social media, “Glad to see @EdgeRatedR reunite with his brother @Christian4Peeps in AEW. Kick ass boys! #neverforgetTeamECK (EdgeChristianKurt)” You can view that X post below: