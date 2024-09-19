Kurt Angle Is Happy to See Chad Gable Found His Niche

– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had high praise for Chad Gable and his current work in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kurt Angle on Gable: “Chad’s been on fire the last year. I got to wrestle him for, like, five minutes. It wasn’t really a match. He, I felt like they dropped the ball with him for a while. I know he’s a little bit undersized, but he’s actually…he can go with anybody. I saw him German Suplex Braun Strowman, he picked him up off the mat and suplexed him and suplexed him.”

On Gable finding his niche: “But Chad, I love the stuff he’s doing right now. I love the fans chanting ‘You Suck!’ to him. I’m glad he found a niche that’s good for him. But I also believe he’s not the next up and coming Kurt Angle. I think he’s Chad Gable, and he’s proved himself.”