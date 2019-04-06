Kurt Angle Has Signed A New Contract With WWE To Help Younger Talent

In an interview with Sky Sports, Kurt Angle revealed that he has signed a new contract with WWE to help younger talent backstage, which could include an on-air role of some kind. Here are highlights:

On when he decided to retire after Wrestlemania: “About two months ago I talked to Vince McMahon and I felt the way I was feeling and the direction I was going, I wanted to retire this year. Vince McMahon granted me that wish by putting me in a match this Sunday.”

On his future with the company: “I signed a contract to help the younger talent behind the scenes. Not with NXT. I will be on the road with the guys that make it up here. That and I’ll probably be an on-camera talent like a manager or maybe a general manager again. I don’t know. I’m sure they will want to utilize me on camera. Other than that, I’m going to help the younger guys out.”

On who he’d want to manage: “I think we were gonna do that down the road with Jason Jordan and Chad Gable but unfortunately Jason isn’t back. I hope to God he does come back because he’s very talented. But his neck has been an issue. I’m still waiting on him. But if he does come back I’d imagine I’ll manage those guys. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

If you use any of the quotes, credit Sky Sports with an h/t to 411mania.com.