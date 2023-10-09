Kurt Angle Recalls Helping Bobby Lashley Join WWE, Their Relationship In TNA

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his relationship with Bobby Lashley, the former WWE star joining TNA Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bobby Lashley joining TNA: “Oh, man. Bobby was a great worker and an incredible athlete. I’m the one that got him to try out for the WWE back in 2001, 2002. I went out to the Olympic Training Center and Bobby was there wrestling, right? I think he was number three on the Olympic team. And he stood out for his athleticism. I just knew he was going to be incredible, especially as a pro wrestler. So I got him to try it with the WWE and he made it and here he is.”

On getting Lashley his WWE tryout: “We talked a little bit, yeah. He told me he was interested and I told him it would be the right move. I said, ‘Come over, man.’ I did. And I’m happy. I actually beat him for the world title before I retired, and we had a really, really good match. I was really happy with that.”

On his relationship with Lashley in 2009: “We were really close. You know, we didn’t call each other all the time, but you know, we were together. We were together. We were hanging out. We were, you know, talking about stuff and he was just one of my closest friends in TNA.”

