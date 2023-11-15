Kurt Angle Reveals How Much He Spent On Painkillers When He Was Addicted

In an interview with the True Geordie podcast (via Fightful), Kurt Angle opened up about his previous addiction to painkillers and revealed how much money he spent on the drugs. The discussion started when Angle’s 2016 comments came up, in which he said he used to take 65 Vicodin pills a day.

Angle said: “Yeah, I’m not proud of it. I’ll tell you this. This is something that the doctors don’t tell you. When I broke my neck the second time, the first time in WWE, I met a doctor, and he introduced me to painkillers. He said, ‘These things are the greatest things in the world, you’re gonna love them.’ So I started taking one every four to six hours. After a while, your body builds a tolerance, and one doesn’t cut it. Then you take two, then two leads to four, four leads to eight. Before I knew it, I was taking 65 extra-strength Vicodin a day. This was within a six-month period of time. I mean, we’re talking almost enough to kill a horse, it was that bad. My focus was not wrestling anymore. My focus was, when am I gonna get the drug next? I became a druggie. I became an addict right away. 65 extra-strength Vicodin a day. The reason why I was taking them was not because of the pain anymore. It was because I was going through withdrawal. So if I took 15 painkillers, a few hours later they would wear off, and I’d start having withdrawal again, so I was taking more all day. More and more all day long every single day.”

He noted that his addiction got worse after his sister passed away. He added: “I was taking more, more, more. All I was doing was trying to hide the pain, physically and emotionally, and it got out of control. I’ll give you an example of what I was doing. I had 12 different doctors that were giving me 12 different scripts of medication. I had to set up a calendar because you couldn’t go to the same pharmacy, so you had to have 12 different doctors, go to 12 different pharmacies. So I had all these different pharmacies on my calendar, and then it still wasn’t enough, so I had to buy 500 of them illegally from Mexico. So I was buying 2,000 painkillers a month just to keep my addiction going. $7,000 a month, but remember, I was making a lot of money [laughs], so the money wasn’t really an issue.”

If you are struggling with addiction, help is available at SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.