Kurt Angle Explains How He Would’ve Used Sting in TNA

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how he would’ve used Sting in TNA Wrestling, working with Hernandez, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wrestling Hernandez: “Really stiff, but so was I. I’m not going to lie to you. But what an incredible athlete. He was explosive. He was about six foot one, maybe 260. And pound for pound, I put him up there close to Brock Lesnar. That’s how strong he was. I was scared to death that he was going to throw me on my head.”

On whether he had problems with Hernandez: “Oh, no, I didn’t. Like I said, he was a little stiff, but so was I. And I didn’t mind getting, you know, giving it back. And I had a good match with him once. It was really good.”

On how he would’ve used Sting in TNA: “Sting was one of those guys that if you had him in the match, you wanted to have him in a singles match. You wanted to make sure it was more important. He was such an icon and a legend that I would have used him sparingly. I would have used him just for world title matches, one-on-ones, and maybe a big tag match. But yeah, him putting them in there kind of prostituted him a little bit. You need to protect Sting. That’s what I believe,”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.