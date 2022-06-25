Kurt Angle On His Match With Hulk Hogan At WWE King of the Ring 2002, Making Hogan Tap Out

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his match with Hulk Hogan at WWE King of the Ring 2002, Hogan’s creative suggestion for the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on his match with Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring 2002: “I was really excited. I wasn’t nervous at all. I was absolutely elated to be able to wrestle the most popular guy in the history of the business. Hulk Hogan was a mainstream name back when I was in high school and junior high. I wasn’t even a wrestling fan and I knew who he was. My friends idolized him. Knowing I was gonna be in the ring with him was a great opportunity. I was very excited about it.”

On Hogan’s creative suggestion for the match: “I’m gonna tell you, there was something extra that Hogan wanted in there to make sure that he had it right in case we continued the program. So, what he said is, ‘When I get to the ropes, you’re supposed to break free. I grab the ropes, held on, and you pull me off the ropes.’ So, what he was gonna do if we were gonna continue on with the storyline is go back on TV and say ‘I got to the ropes and you didn’t break the lock, so that match was illegitimate.’ Hogan wanted a gripe. He wanted to make sure people made sure he didn’t really tap out. I was cool. I said, ‘Whatever you wanna do as long as you tap out in the end, I’m fine with that.’ He did get to the ropes and hugged it really tight too.”

On making Hogan tap out: “It’s a huge deal. It legitimizes you. You’re in the business, and you make Hulk Hogan tap out within two years in the business. You’ve become one of the very top talents in the company. I mean, it’s Hulk freakin’ Hogan. He’s an icon.”

