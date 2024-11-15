Kurt Angle Says He’s In ‘No Condition’ To Wrestle Anymore

Kurt Angle has been long been adamant that his in-ring career is done, and he says he is not in a condition to make a return. The WWE Hall of Famer worked his final match at WrestleMania 35, and he was asked about potentially working a last match during an interview with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown.

“Listen, my body, I need replacements, I had five neck surgeries,” Angle said (h/t to Wrestleing Inc). “I had my back surgery last year. I have to have shoulder replacements. I am in no condition to be getting in the ring and wrestling.”

He continued, “Now, don’t get me wrong, I do some stuff. I’m actually doing a commercial for CBS tomorrow for the Steelers versus the Ravens game, where I’m going to dress up in a Steelers singlet and [TV host] Kyle Brandt is gonna dress up in a Ravens singlet and we’re gonna go at it. We’re gonna do this for a pregame commercial for the Steelers-Ravens game on Sunday, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Angle has made appearances in WWE since he retired, including at the 30th anniversary of Raw in January of last year.