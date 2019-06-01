wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle Is Enjoying His Retirement Life, Natalya Reflects on Her Birthday, Clip of PC Combine Bench Press Competition
June 1, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared a clip on Instagram where he reveals how he’s enjoying his retirement life. You can check out that clip below.
– The Calgary Sun published the latest column for WWE Superstar Natalya, who reflected on her birthday celebration.
– WWE released a new clip for the WWE PC Combine Bench Press Competition. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar Is Cashing In His Money In The Bank Briefcase On Raw
- More On WWE Superstars Looking To Get Out Of The Company, Including NXT Talent
- More Details On What WWE’s Plans Were For Nia Jax vs. Dean Ambrose
- Jon Moxley Recalls Telling WWE That He Was Leaving and How Vince McMahon Reacted, Says He Thought He Was Being Buried With Nia Jax Angle