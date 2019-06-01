wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle Is Enjoying His Retirement Life, Natalya Reflects on Her Birthday, Clip of PC Combine Bench Press Competition

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kurt Angle WrestleMania 35, Drew McIntyre

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared a clip on Instagram where he reveals how he’s enjoying his retirement life. You can check out that clip below.

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying retirement life. #dumbbellsandicecreamsandwiches

A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on

The Calgary Sun published the latest column for WWE Superstar Natalya, who reflected on her birthday celebration.

– WWE released a new clip for the WWE PC Combine Bench Press Competition. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Natalya, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading