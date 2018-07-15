Kurt Angle Issues Ultimatum to Brock Lesnar to Defend Universal Title

– Kurt Angle issued an ultimatum to Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules: agree to defend the Universal Championship or be stripped of it. You can see video below from the segment, in which Angle said that Lesnar would have to come to Raw and agree on a title defense, or he would be stripped of the championship.

A match was originally announced for Extreme Rules that would see five men fight for the next shot at Lesnar, but that was canceled because, in storyline, Lesnar refused to face the winner of the match. Since then, Lesnar appeared at UFC 226 and was announced for a UFC heavyweight title fight early next year against Daniel Cormier.