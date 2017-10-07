Kurt Angle On Why Jason Jordan and Not Chad Gable Was Picked To Be His Son

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia (via Give Me Sport), Kurt Angle revealed why Jason Jordan and not Chad Gable was selected to be his son in WWE storylines.

He said: “Gable reminds a lot of people of me. They’re both great talents, and the one who needed a bit more help and a bit of a rub was Jason. He is a little timid … but in the ring, he’s an animal. The entertainment factor — he might need a little more help. I think they made the right call because they both are going to be huge stars.“