Kurt Angle On Whether He Thinks John Cena Will Break Ric Flair’s World Title Record, His Favorite Match Against Cena

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed Vince McMahon giving The Marine role to Cena instead of him, whether he thinks Cena will break Ric Flair’s world title record, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on John Cena’s rapper gimmick early in his WWE career: “I knew this was gonna get him over. I knew it was gonna send him to the main event status and stay there forever. You didn’t realize how good of a rapper he was until he started doing it. He was so articulate. He came up with some of the coolest shit I’ve ever heard before. He was awesome at it. Very articulate.

On Vince McMahon giving The Marine role to Cena instead of him: “The Marine was supposed to be my move [laughs]. Stone Cold Steve Austin was told he was gonna do The Marine – the very first WWE film. Steve left the company, so Vince [McMahon] gave the movie to me. I had it and they weren’t sure when they were gonna film it. A year went by and Vince came to me and said, ‘I want to give that Marine movie to John Cena.’ I was like, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Well, he’s becoming an up and coming star, and I think this is the right time for him to do a movie.’ I said, ‘Vince, listen, that’s cool. I’m happy for John and that’s great he’s gonna do this movie, but he really needs to be in the ring working. I’m injured and need to take time off of wrestling. I would love to take six months off and do a movie. That would be great.’ He said, ‘I’ve already made up my mind.’ I wasn’t mad at John, I was mad at Vince. Shit, he just took a movie away from me because this new kid came in and made a huge impact. I made a huge impact too, so I wasn’t sure why that happened. It was actually the beginning of the end for me in WWE. About a year or two later is when I left the company.”

On his favorite WWE match against Cena: “It was either No Mercy 2003 or No Way Out 2005. I really enjoyed both of those matches. They were both great finishes, and I really believe those were our two best matches that we had.”

On whether he thinks Cena will break Ric Flair’s world title record: “The answer is simple. Yes, yes he will. I believe John Cena will be the only 17-time world champion. I do believe Randy Orton could catch up to him and possibly surpass him. I know that records are made to be broken, and I think John Cena is gonna break Ric Flair’s record.

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.