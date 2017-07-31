Kurt Angle to Kick Off Tonight’s WWE Raw

– WWE has announced the first segment for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The company released the below video in which Mike Rome announced that Raw GM Kurt Angle will start off the show. Raw takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania tonight, which is Angle’s hometown.

Also announced for the show thus far are:

* Jason Jordan appearing on a MizTV segment.

* Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman.

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar appearing.