Kurt Angle Recalls King Of The Ring 2001 Match With Shane McMahon, Getting A Concussion In First Match With Christian

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed getting a concussion at King of the Ring 2001 against Christian, working with Shane McMahon, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on getting a concussion in his first King of the Ring 2001 match with Christian: “Yeah I got a concussion halfway through the first match with Christian. I got lost in the match on a couple of spots, and Christian had to carry me through to the end. We were able to be successful at finishing the match and the problem was, I had a match coming up a half-hour later. I started going over my match with Edge, and he was telling me spots he wanted to do. He’d say, ‘Are you good with that?’ I’d say, ‘Yeah, I’m good with that.’ I would say that he needed to repeat it. He would repeat it, and I’d say, ‘OK, I have it now.’ Then a second later, I’d say, ‘I don’t have it. Can you repeat it again?’ He looked at the agent, John Laurinaitis, and goes, ‘What do I do if he forgets out there?’ John said, ‘Just pin his ass.’ So, a Canadian pro wrestler having to pin an Olympic Gold Medalist who has a concussion that’s not thinking straight – I don’t know how that’s possible, especially if it turns out being a shoot because I’m not coherent.”

On working with Shane McMahon: “Shane is surprisingly incredible. His timing is incredible. He’s patient in the ring and he acts like a seasoned veteran. He barely had any matches to this point. It’s in his blood – he’s a McMahon – but I think he’s always trying to prove to himself, his dad, and the boys that he can do this just as good, if not better, than anybody. Every match he’s had has stolen the show.”

On if he thinks Shane takes it too far trying to prove himself: “Oh, without a doubt. I’m surprised he’s not in a wheelchair. That’s no disrespect to Shane. It’s a fact. Some of the stuff he does is incredibly crazy. He’s willing to put his body on the line for a match. I understand he’s an entertainer and that’s what he does for a living, but it’s outlandish how far he goes.”

On the importance of his King of the Ring 2001 match with Shane to his career: “This match was crucial to my career. This helped make my career, and it’s not even a technical wrestling match. It was such a huge match and what we were able to do in the match was amazing. It’s always going to be very high up on my list of achievements. This match was incredible.

On Vince’s reaction to their match: “He looked at us like a father would be scolding his kid. He took his glasses down, looked above his glasses with eyebrows, and looked at us like, ‘You guys know you messed up.’ We were like yeah, we know. He was like come here, and he gave us a hug. He said you guys did an incredible job, but don’t ever do that [glass] spot again. I said, ‘Don’t worry, we won’t.’

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.