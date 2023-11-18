Kurt Angle on How His Late Father Inspired Him to Work Harder

– During a recent interview with the True Geordie podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed how his late father inspired him to work harder and break out of a crybaby stage earlier in his athletic career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kurt Angle on how he didn’t start out as the best athlete in his family: “He was the main reason the lightbulb went off in my head. Before my dad died, I wasn’t focused. I actually wasn’t doing that well. And the documentary [Angle], they say I was a great athlete since when I was born. That’s not true. I was the worst athlete in my family, and that wasn’t bad because everyone in my family were good athletes, but I lost a lot when I was younger. I cried a lot. I was a real crybaby. My family doubted if I’d ever be good at sports.”

On what his father told him before he passed away: “And when my dad died in my freshman year of high school, he told me this the year before he died, he said, ‘You’re gonna be the one.’ And I didn’t understand him, but he knew, for some reason, that I’d break out of this crybaby stage and end up being a great performer. So I didn’t understand what he meant, and when he passed away the next year, I thought, ‘My dad said I was gonna be the one; I gotta start working hard now.’ So I was motivated for him because he’s the one that told me, ‘You’re gonna be the one to pull the family out and make the name famous.’ And I did, and my dad was right.”