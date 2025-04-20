Kurt Angle Likens John Cena to Michael Jordan

– The New York Times published an article today ahead of WrestleMania 41: Night 2, showcasing John Cena, titled, “How John Cena Became the Last Great Wrestling Crossover Star.” The article featured comments from WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Cena’s former WWE colleague, who compared Cena to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Angle said on Cena, “He’s the Michael Jordan of wrestling. He committed himself to wrestling entirely — and he drowned himself in it.” Cena seeks a record-breaking 17th world title win tonight at WrestleMania 41: Night 2, when he faces reigning WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Cena plans to retire at the end of the year when he wraps up his 2025 Farewell Tour.

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the title goes down later tonight at WrestleMania 41: Night 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.